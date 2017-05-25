Musquash Hiking Event Being Held for National Trails Day

As the plants begin to bloom and the temperatures rise, there is no better time than now to head outside and take a hike throughout Londonderry’s forest trails. And the Musquash Conservation Area may just be one of your best options in the coming weeks.

In celebration of National Trails Day on June 3, the Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire, along with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, will be hosting a hiking event that will guide new and experienced hikers throughout the 14 hundred acres and 20 miles of managed trails of the nearly forty year old conservation site. The two groups are also in the process of adding 175 miles to the Musquash network by conserving two key properties.

National Trails Day was created by the American Hiking Society, taking place on the first Saturday of June, all in an effort to introduce people of all ages and experience levels to the vast amount of trails across the U.S. and help them find their own adventure in the great outdoors.

“By coordinating a wide array of trail activities on a single day, National Trails Day attracts new trail users and helps connect existing trail enthusiasts with local clubs and organizations with the hopes of creating trail advocates and stewards. The task to protect and maintain more than 200,000 miles of trails in the U.S. requires a collaborative effort among trail clubs, organizations, government agencies, and most importantly passionate trail advocates and stewards”, noted the AHS on their official website.

The trek through the Musquash will be a leisurely three hour loop across four miles through the established trails, highlighting a series of landmarks and wildlife found throughout the area.

SELT advises that you bring snacks, water and bug repellent for the hike. They also suggest bringing binoculars and trekking poles, but these two are optional. Dogs can be brought along as well, but must be leashed or under voice control.

The group will be meeting up at the end of Hickory Hill Drive. Participants may park at the end or on the side of the road, but please do not block driveways.

Registration will be limited to twenty people and comes with a suggested donation of five dollars per person or ten dollars per family. Signups will end on Friday, June 2 at noon.

Those interested can sign up at http://seltnh.org/event/national-trails-day-explore-the-musquash/.