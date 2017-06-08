Work Officially Gets Underway at Woodmont Commons Phase I Site

Although the weather ruined plans for the original site on Michels Way, a ground-breaking ceremony officially kicked off construction of the first phase of Woodmont Commons on Tuesday, June 6, at the the former Woodmont Orchard apple packing house.

The first phase of the project will provide infrastructure for the downtown section of the 600-plus-acre Planned Unit Development (PUD). It will extend the Michel’s Way connector from Route 102 to Pillsbury Road and will create a Main Street and Village Green for the future development of commercial, retail and housing use.

Speakers at the event included: Ari Pollack, Esq. the projects legal council, Woodmont Principal Mike Kettenbach, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Executive Councilor Chris Pappas, Town Council Chairman Tom Dolan, and Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith, all giving praise to the project and how it will effect growth in town and in the state.

A ceremonial lifting of the first shovel loads of earth has now triggered the multi-million dollar development to begin.

Phase I of the Woodmont Commons Development is expected to include 174,605 sg. feet of retail space, 568 new restaurant seats, 119,470 sq. feet of office space, 286 new dwelling units, 135 hotel rooms, and 486 seats of assembly/performance space.