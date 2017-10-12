Police Share Future Spending Needs with Budget Committee

The Londonderry Police Department is looking to the future when it comes to its budget. At last week’s Budget Committee meeting, Police Chief William Hart and Lieutenant Jason Breen discussed the status of the LPD’s spending on what residents are getting for their tax dollars. So far, the news is positive.

“For the last 30 out of 31 years, the police has returned a surplus to the town,” said Hart. He believed that managing the department’s spending like that inspires trust within the community. But looking to the future, Hart and Breen warn that the department may see an increase in its spending habits.

“Londonderry is growing,” Breen told the committee. “How do we as a police department endure with the times?”



In recent history, there have been three parts to the department. The operations section (or “the bread and butter,” as Breen called it) deals with patrols, investigations and the special service bureaus. Most of the service calls get processed through here. Another part is the “glue” of the department: services. It encompasses dispatch, IT, records, training, fleet and building maintenance. Lastly is the Airport Division, which is fully funded by the airport itself. Londonderry receives an administrative fee for services provided there.

While covering the town and airport, the police have been more active in the last few years. Since 2011, arrests have gone up, incident reports have gone up, but incidents dispatched have gone down. Breen said this is because more officers are out investigating reports, so there are fewer of them out on the roads to prevent crime. Breen reported that the best way for officers to deter issues is to have a visual presence in the community, either in person, or by driving around in marked patrol cars.

Breen went on to say that having some larger industrial areas affects policing in the town through an increase in theft, criminal mischief and traffic related accidents. He specifically pointed to the construction being done at the Market Basket plaza for phase one of the Woodmont Commons development as an example.

Looking ahead, Breen said the increase in residential developments through Woodmont Commons and proposed senior housing is something the department is looking at. Historically, senior residents tend to call the police for services more often than other age groups in town. The LPD also assists the fire department and emergency response teams at calls when available, which also adds to a potential increase in services to the elderly of Londonderry.

Chairman Tim Siekmann asked if any increase in travel at the airport was going to impact the LPD. Hart replied that there has been a steady stream of around 10 thousand or so travelers since last year and he doesn’t expect the number to increase any time soon. The department used to send about 25 officers a day back in 2006, but now it’s down to 18. The Airport Division makes up for about a third of the department.

Budget Committee member Kristen Hildonen asked how the department’s budget compares to similarly sized towns in New Hampshire. Hart explained that Londonderry is on par with “a Hudson or a Merrimack” for cost vs services rendered.

“We think the way we deliver police service to the community is pretty good and we want to keep it that way,” said Hart.

He continued, saying Londonderry currently has about 25 to 27 thousand residents. He projects that number will keep going up, putting the town closer in population to Salem or Derry within the next five years. Currently, the police department is not looking to add more positions to its staff, although it is still hiring for current openings. This could change, depending on how fast the town grows. More people means more offices are needed to respond to calls.

“As growth continues, we really need to be aware and aiming for the future,” said Hart. He wants his department to keep being proactive in the community, and only reactive when necessary.