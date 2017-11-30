Mack Family Offers to Sell Historic Property to Town

At the town council meeting on Monday, Nov. 22, the Mack family announced plans to sell their home they no longer wished to own. Andy Mack Jr. and his wife Carol Mack asked the council if they would be interested in buying their home on 230 Mammoth Road. The Mack’s idea was for the town to turn the house into a historical site for Londonderry where tours can be given and the history of the Mack family and the orchards lives on.

Mack Jr. said that he had hoped that someone in the family would be able to purchase the home to keep it in the family, but unfortunately there have been no takers.

The house was built in 1772 even before the town of Londonderry was established. This homestead is a big component in Londonderry’s history and the town purchasing it would keep it alive.

Andy and Carol have spent over 30 years in the home, but with only the two of them living there, they feel it is time to move on. Over the past five years, Andy and Carol have made plans to downsize now that their children are grown and they have kids of their own. They have hosted multiple events over the years in their home such as weddings, birthday parties, reunions, and dinners. Another avenue they have considered is turning the home into a bed and breakfast or an art gallery. Mack Jr. assured the council that all other options to keep the home in the family have been exhausted and now they look to the town for help.

Members of the town council questioned Mack Jr. on when he would like to see this proposal go through, and his response was “sooner rather than later, possibly within the next year.” It was noted that other town organizations would have to become involved if the town were to purchase the property, specifically the Heritage Commission.

The council mentioned that the commission would be able to determine if the house was indeed a historic landmark.

The Macks have been in contact with the commission, but getting them more involved will be the next step.

If the town ultimately declines to buy the property from the Macks, then it will go on sale for the public to purchase. As of today, this plan is still in its very early stages. The town council looks to have numbers on how much the property will be to purchase before they make any further decisions and have input from the Heritage Commission as well. There will be more on this story as it develops.